WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown City Police have identified the man that was hit by a bus in the 500 block of State Street in Watertown around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 9.

In an email update, Watertown PD identified the pedestrian as 76-year-old Allan Bellinger of Watertown. The update also added that incident is under investigation and no charges have been filed as of this time.

A transport bus was traveling east on the road when it struck the male pedestrian on November 9. He was airlifted via Lifenet helicopter to SUNY Upstate Medical Center.

Watertown PD was assisted by the Watertown City Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, New York State Police and the Carthage Police Department.