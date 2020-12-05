Watertown Police investigating fight that led to a stabbing Friday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Watertown Police are looking for the public’s help after a large fight sent one person to the hospital Friday.
Police say the incident happened around 7:17 p.m. Friday night at the Starwood Apartments on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown.
According to police, a fight between two groups of people led to a young man being stabbed.
The victim was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for his injuries, and is expected to survive.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Watertown Police at 315-782-2233.
