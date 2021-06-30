Watertown prepares for ‘Pops in the Park’ July 4th Celebration

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The locally-renowned musical and fireworks show will return to Watertown tomorrow evening.

The City of Watertown is currently preparing for its annual “Pops in the Park” July 4th Celebration at Thompson Park on July 1, 2021.

“Pop in the Park” will feature live performances from the 198th Rock Band, the Orchestra of Northern New York. Patriotic favorites on deck to be played include “The Star Spangler Banner,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and the “1812 Overture.”

All performances will be followed by a Fourth of July Fireworks Show with the City of Watertown as a backdrop.

The event will also feature members of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, with military equipment from Fort Drum on display, remarks from Deputy Commanding General-Support Brigade General Lori L. Robinson and Howitzers from Fort Drum who will accompany the Orchestra of Northern New York during the 1812 Overture.

According to the City, attendees are permitted to bring food and drinks, but both will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Additionally, all attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight, or cellphone with flashlight to make exiting the park safer at the conclusion of the event.

Entertainment at the event is set to begin at 5 p.m., parking will open at 4 p.m.

All COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, however, those unvaccinated are asked to still wear a mask.