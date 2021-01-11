Watertown Relax Inn hotel fire sends 3 law enforcement, 1 civilian to hospital

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four are receiving medical attention following a fire that took place in the Town of Watertown.

Jefferson County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Joseph D. Plummer has confirmed a fire incident in the Town of Watertown, New York, sent several individuals to the hospital early Monday morning.

According to Plummer, Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies and New York State Police responded to the Relax Inn at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, January 11 following a noise complaint.

When on the scene, a fire was discovered and was contained to a single room. Plummer stated that the cause still remains under investigation.

Plummer added that the room’s occupant, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, and two New York State Troopers were taken to the hospital following the incident. All four received treatment at Samaritan Medical Center.

This is a developing story. No additional details have been released regarding the condition of those hospitalized or the fire’s origin.