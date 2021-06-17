Watertown seeking volunteers for ‘Concert in the Park’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ahead of the Independence Day celebration in the City of Watertown, event organizers are seeking volunteers.

The City of Watertown is seeking volunteers for its upcoming “Concert in the Park” event scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The “Concert in the Park” will feature live performances from the Orchestra of Northern New York, followed by a fireworks show.

Volunteers for the event will be asked to assist with parking and directing attendees, among other similar tasks.

All volunteers will receive a free “Concert in the Park t-shirt.

Those interested in volunteering for the event are asked to complete an online form.