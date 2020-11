OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Oswego County Department of Social Services building in Mexico will be closed on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13 for cleaning and sanitizing after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our residents and county employees are our priority,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “COVID-19 is now widespread across Oswego County, and we all need to do our part to limit the spread of the virus. We must avoid non-essential gatherings, practice social distancing, wear our face coverings, and wash our hands frequently.”