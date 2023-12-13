WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indoor recreation has changed forever in downtown Watertown.

The Watertown Family YMCA has cut the ribbon on its brand-new community and aquatic center.

“This tremendous asset for the community is a tremendous asset for the Y and our mission to serve the children and families and seniors and folks in our community,” Chief Executive Officer Denise Young expressed.

The center officially opened to the public on December 11 and the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held later that morning.

Young was joined by the YMCA Board of Directors, local and state officials, Fort Drum senior leaders and the community’s Army military liaison.

The 99,000-square-foot facility totaled $27.5 million in local, state and federal funding. It features a recreation pool, lap pool, splash pad, tennis courts, pickleball courts, fitness classes and a state-of-the-art fitness center,

All are major improvements, according to Watertown YMCA Deputy CEO Shawna Cutuli.

“When we were in our downtown facility, you know, we were really limited and parking and we couldn’t grow there,” Cutuli said. “So now we finally have a place to grow.”

“We’re just so excited for the community, to come use the different programs within the Y and build friendships and bonds,” she added.

Cutuli will take over as the YMCA’s new CEO in January 2024 when Young retires.

Many community officials also hope this center will bring attention to Watertown and surrounding areas.

“It’s going to bring a lot of people in downtown Watertown,” Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency CEO David Zeimbiec noted. “It is going to be a lot easier for them with parking than the old way where the park wait is going be a lot of traffic. Downtown is going to help to support a lot of local businesses and the jobs they employ.”

“The better quality of life we have in the community, the better you going to help their efforts to attract talent in the community,” he said.

The facility was named in honor of Mary L. Clemo-Smith, a longtime Capara Family Employee and Watertown Family YMCA member.

The Community and Aquatics Center is located on Arsenal Street, off Public Square in Downtown Watertown.