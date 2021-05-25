Watertown’s Stone Street to be temporarily closed Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works crew will be making sewer repairs in the 300 block of Stone Street between South Meadow Street and South Massey Street starting Thursday, May 27 at 7 a.m. 

Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. 

The 300 block of Stone Street will be closed to thru traffic but will accommodate local traffic.

Public Works crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-sit flagmen throughout the duration of the project. 

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. If in this area, motorists should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

