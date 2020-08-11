Watkins Glen PD officer being investigated by NYS Police

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A New York State Police investigation has led to a police sergeant in Watkins Glen to be place on administrative leave.

The mayor of Watkins Glen announced that the sergeant in charge of the police department, Brandon Matthews, has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The mayor did not comment on specifics of the investigation, adding that he had only been advised by state police. He did say that troopers recently executed a search warrant on Matthews’ property.