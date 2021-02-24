Wayne Co. reschedules vaccine clinic that was delayed by vaccine shipments

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County Public Health has rescheduled last week’s vaccine clinic for Saturday, February 27.

Winter weather conditions across the nation delayed vaccine shipments last week, causing the health department to cancel its clinic. Doses have since been delivered.

Appointments are for everyone who had their original second-dose appointment scheduled for February 20. There is no need to reregister.

The clinic will take place at The Health Services Building located at 12 Leach Rd in Lyons from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wayne County Public Health has been reaching out to those with appointments about the change.

The clinic scheduled for Friday, February 25 is still as scheduled.

