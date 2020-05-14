Wayne County cancels 2020 fair

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County will have to wait another year for the 165th county fair, as fears of COVID-19 spreading have officially cancelled the 2020 fair.

“The decision is an emotional one as the annual tradition brings so much to the community and all involved,” Fair Board President Pamela Ferranti said. “However, keeping everyone healthy and safe is the number one priority.”

The 165th Wayne County fair was originally scheduled for August 10-15 this year.

The reopening of fairs and other events that could potentially draw large crowds falls under Phase Four of New York’s reopening plan. If there are no more setbacks, Phase Four in Central New York wouldn’t begin until at least late June or early July.

In a press release, Ferranti said the fair would likely have to wait until mid-July for the state to grant approval for the fair to move forward with this year’s event, if there are no setbacks.

Ferranti said, “Safety requirements and preparations to the buildings and grounds, limiting the number of patrons in the grandstand and entertainment areas as required to maintain the current six feet social distancing rules were also taken into consideration when making this very difficult decision.”

The 165th Wayne County fair has already been rescheduled for August 9-14 in 2021.

No decision has been made on the 2020 Great New York State Fair.

