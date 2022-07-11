WAYNE COUNTY N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Williamson woman following an investigation into a family trouble.

Brittany N. Ordway, 28, of Whispering Woods Drive in the Town of Williamson, was arrested July 10, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th, Menacing in the 2nd, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd, and harassment in the 2nd.

According to the Wayne’s County Sheriff’s office, the charges stem from family trouble and is alleged that the suspect had an argument with the victim.

Ordway first struck the victim with an open hand and then a closed fist. She then grabbed a butcher knife and waved it at the victim before throwing the knife and hitting the victim in the chest with the handle side.

Ordway is awaiting her CAP arraignment in the Wayne County Jail, she is set to answer the judge on her charges on July 11.