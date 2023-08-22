WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Wayne County Middle School teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing one of their students.

33-year-old Anthony Gill of Rochester was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into a complaint from the North Rose Wolcott Middle School.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the complaint was made from the North Rose Wolcott Middle School and involved information that a teacher was sexually abusing a student.

While being a teacher for the North Rose Wolcott School District, Gill allegedly subjected a student to sexual contact and inappropriately touched the student.

Gill was arrested for the following:

Sex Abuse in the second degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

Gill was issued an appearance ticket and is to appear before the Village of Wolcott Court at a later date.