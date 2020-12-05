Wayne County to hold testing clinic for residents Saturday, December 12th

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People who live in Wayne County can receive a free COVID-19 test, whether they have symptoms or not, on Saturday, December 12.

The Wayne County Health Department announced Saturday that a free COVID-19 testing clinic is coming to the Lyons Bus Garage on Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Testing is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people, but you must register to get tested ahead of time.

When registering, you will select a 30-minute window of time to get tested. The health department asks people to not arrive early for their appointment, and to only come to the testing site during their 30-minute window.

If you receive a COVID-19 test at the free clinic Saturday, the health department asks you to quarantine for 24 hours after the test. The health department says they will notify anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours of their test. People who produce a negative test result will not be contacted by the health department.

Testing will take place at the Lyons Bus Garage located at 70 Clyde Rd. You can register for a test by clicking here.