DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the war in Israel unfolds, concerns over humanitarian needs continue to grow. Central New Yorkers are wanting to help in any way they can.

“If people know people in Israel, call them, give them a virtual hug. Talk to them about things that we can do to help let them know that we’re being very supportive,” said Michael Balanoff, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central New York.

Since the deadly attack, the Jewish Federation of Central New York has received an outpouring of support through monetary donations. Since Sunday, donations have been coming in each day.

“We want to make sure the money that we ask people to raise goes to effective organizations, legitimate organizations and where the need is the greatest or certainly significant,” said Balanoff.

People of all ages showing their support.

“Kids are feeling the pain of what’s going on,” said Marci Erlebacher, executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Syracuse.

Students in the after school program at the Jewish Community Center of Syracuse coming together to create a meaningful poster.

“This center piece stands for the Israeli flag and you’ll see inside it they put little hearts instead of coloring it in,” said Erlebacher.

The poster is now on display in the hallway.

“This time is very scary to children and we take it very seriously, and want to give them a safe place,” said Erlebacher.

The first set of collected donations will be sent out on Thursday.

