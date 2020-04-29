‘We Are Syracuse’ series highlights those in our community, looks ahead to the future

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Solon Quinn Studios is known for producing videos that make you stop and think. Their latest content is a series called We Are Syracuse.

Solon Quinn fell into this project after an interview with Mayor Ben Walsh, making up the first five parts of the series. Then, he interviewed the owners of Beak & Skiff, highlighting their efforts to help the community by shifting their distillery to make hand sanitizer.

The series is about bridging gaps and bringing understanding.

“At the very foundation of everything we want to bring peace,” said Quinn.

What does @Syracuse1848 mean to you? What has this pandemic done to your neighborhood?@SQS_NY has been putting together a series capturing the comradery & authenticity of the #SaltCity I’ll have more for you at 6 on @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/nmCyyXwItL — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) April 29, 2020

The pieces in the series highlight the comradery and positivity within Syracuse but they also touch on real issues and the power of authenticity.

There are people sacrificing a lot right now, there are families in great need right now. I don’t think it’s wrong for them not to feel positive. Embracing the emotions that they have is very important but I think that embracing those emotions and then turning them into something that’s useful to you and at very best other people is important.

Solon Quinn

The videos featuring Walsh shine a spotlight on those on the frontlines. He talks about the honorable work of teachers, firefighters, police officers, restaurant owners, sanitation workers, and of course, those in healthcare.

“Unfortunately, it takes times of crisis sometimes to get people to focus on what’s most important,” said Walsh. “People have stepped up, reached out, and have taken care of each other.”

“[It’s about] spotlighting those specific organizations or those individuals who are going above and beyond or have a story that we think needs to be heard,” said Quinn.

We Are Syracuse represents this community coming together, honoring where we are in these moments, and celebrating the diversity that makes us who we are.

“There are people who are living very different lives and surviving in very different ways and who you can either help or who may be able to help you,” Quinn said. “In the true essence of We Are Syracuse, I think Syracuse is a very, very diverse and kind of a powerful heritage area.”

To follow along with the We Are Syracuse series, visit the Solon Quinn Studios website or follow them on Facebook.

