LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s something no pet owner wants to endure.

Mary-ann Smith surrendered her dog “Willow May” to Humane CNY after she said her father abused her pet and she couldn’t raise enough money for surgery.

“I just want her to be happy and healthy. I would love for her to come home and be with her friends and family and other pet siblings,” she said. “But I just want her to be ok wherever she is.”

“When you see that face on that dog, we have to go out into the community and raise that money to save this dog’s leg,” said Maureen Davison, the executive director of HumaneCNY.

Davison says there has been a rise in cases of abuse and abandonment this year, like “Hope,” the German Shepherd back in May.

“A lot of people cannot afford to feed their animals, and a lot of people are getting evicted and leaving them behind,” Davison said. “Sometimes it’s weeks before anybody realizes that an animal has been abandoned.”

She says if someone can’t or shouldn’t be taking care of a pet, they can surrender it or find a different way to make sure the pet gets help.

“Sometimes it does take a little bit of time because everybody is so full right now,” said Davison. “Foster homes are needed too, with the overload everyone is seeing. Seek a trainer, family member. See if someone can help you out until there is a spot open.”

On a positive note, in 24 hours, the shelter has raised around $9,900 for Willow May’s emergency surgery. Their initial goal was $6000-$8000.

“We couldn’t believe it. Right after posting, it was like, we might make this goal. We are so grateful for this community,” Davison said. “Especially with so much going on with all the shelters and rescues, and everybody is always asking for money. We are so grateful everybody stepped up for this girl.”

And Willow May is grateful too!

She is out of surgery and expected to go to a foster home Thursday, Dec. 21, for recovery.

You can click here to donate to her recovery fund.