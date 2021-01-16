”We got no stops” Jim Boeheim following loss at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team fell on the road to Pittsburgh 96-76. This marks the third straight loss in the ACC for the Orange.

Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson combined for 47 points helping Pitt to the win over SU.

Alan Griffin scored a game-high 28 points and 7 rebounds.

Syracuse drops to 7-4 overall (1-3 in the ACC). Pittsburgh improves to 7-2 overall (3-1 in the ACC).

Hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the loss to the Panthers by clicking on the video player above.