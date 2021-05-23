‘We Rise Above the Streets’ continues to see generosity from community during pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Al-Amin Muhammed doesn’t need a calendar to know what his plans are on Saturdays. The founder of We Rise Above the Streets has “Sandwich Saturday” each weekend to help the homeless with food, clothes and other services.

In the last year, it’s not just the homeless he’s been called to help. Muhammed says his reach has had to expand during the pandemic.



“I had to lend my shoulder to women, children and men. They cried, I cried with them,” he said. “There are days people have come here numb. They didn’t know how they were going to survive.”

In the last year, We Rise Above the Streets has been able to operate thanks to donations from the community. Sandwiches continue to get handed out every Saturday. On Saturday May 29, Muhammed is bringing back his biggest event: a cookout for the homeless.



Having been homeless himself, Muhammed knows the struggle people are facing. He will hand out food, clothes and other supplies along with helping clean the feet of those who need it. Learn more about the 5th Annual Cookout for the Homeless on their Facebook event page.