SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a weekend of barbecuing for many Central New Yorkers, but it’s also been an opportunity to help the homeless.

We Rise Above the Streets has partnered with Team Angel to put on the seventh annual “Feed the Homeless” cookout. The cookout fed homeless Central New Yorkers, had a barber available for free haircuts, and live music.

Founder Al-Amin Muhammad knows homelessness firsthand and wanted to help as many people as he can.

We Rise Above The Streets is always looking for donations to help continue their mission. You can find more information on their Facebook page.