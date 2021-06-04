“We were under attack”: Father recounts scary incident that unfolded at Destiny USA theater

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A fun first outing for one family eager to see the popular horror film, A Quiet Place Part II, quickly turned into anything but a quiet place in the theater.

“It was just a regular movie night you know and the kids are excited, we got everything we need, we got our blankets we just have a regular night planned and my biggest concern for the night was that my son would make too much noise for someone else you know,” said Josh B., the father of the family.

The out-of-town guests said they were about 20 minutes into the movie when a mob of 10-15 teenagers came storming into the theater causing lots of noise and commotion. Another moviegoer asked the teens to be quiet, but they didn’t listen.

That’s when Josh’s wife intervened and asked again that the teens stop talking or leave the theater. A verbal argument ensued and then things turned violent.

“My wife said what do you expect us to do I’m here with my children and literally at that moment, a female had a large drink container and she throws the container and I’m assuming she didn’t care where it went…but it actually hit our son, it hit him directly in the face and at that point, we were under attack and so we, I went into defensive mode as a father,” Josh said.

What followed was a physical fight between the teenagers and Josh’s wife, and he describes the teens pulling his wife over the chairs and out into the hallway where she was pepper-sprayed. When Josh went to defend his wife he was chased by the teenagers and pepper-sprayed as well.

That’s when police showed up and most of the teenagers fled, but two 14-year-old boys and one 14-year-old girl were arrested. According to police, the two boys were charged with Criminal Trespass, and the girl was arrested for Criminal Trespass, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Resisting Arrest. All of the suspects were released on appearance tickets to a guardian.

“The children are scared to be in public right now…in the last few days they’ve asked us is this going to happen to them again is it going to happen to us again, so they’re worried about their parents and of course as parents you’re only worried about your children,” he said.

Josh is urging other parents to reconsider taking their children to the Destiny USA Regal Cinema theater, saying a regular movie night could turn into a violent encounter that’s traumatic for your kids.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Regal Cinema for a comment, but hasn’t heard back yet.

Regal Cinema did, however release new guidance on Thursday requiring all kids 16 years of age or younger to be accompanied by an adult of 21 years of age or older after 6 pm. That new policy went into effect Friday, June 4.