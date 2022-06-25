SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- In response to the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, there have been a number of marches and protests across the country in support of women’s rights.

The “We won’t go back” protests have been happening everywhere and there was one at the Camillus Municipal Building on West Genesee Street, Saturday afternoon.

Organizer for the protest, Asa Woloszyn said everyone need to come together and make their voices heard now, more than ever. “It organizes a community, it brings in a sense of hope within the community,” said Woloszyn. “I definitely think community is what we need right now, we need to bond together and not against each other.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion, and states will decide how to proceed.