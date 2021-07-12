Weapons found at Clay apartments include AK-47s, rounds of ammunition

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office seized two AK-47 rifles from an apartment complex in Clay early Sunday morning.







Deputies were called to the Norstar Apartment Complex, off of Henry Clay Boulevard, around 1:20 a.m. for a loud noise complaint.

They found two men standing near a vehicle where three others were blaring loud music. Deputies say they then found the muzzle of a long gun from underneath the vehicle.

That AK-47 was found with 30 rounds of ammunition, and the second assault rifle was found inside the vehicle after a search.

All five men, including one from Atlanta, Georgia, are now facing criminal possession of a weapon charges, deputies say.