Wearing shades of purple for #DressForStem, encouraging young women to pursue STEM careers

(WSYR-TV) — Dress for STEM, a movement to raise awareness about the need for more women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers is celebrating its 6th annual event to honor female STEM pioneers.

The two-day event started on Sunday, March 14, Pi Day. Female STEM professionals across the globe wear purple attire as a conversation starter about the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields.

Because Pi Day fell on a Sunday this year, the event was expanded to Monday, March 15 as well.

Dress for STEM is a grassroots effort created by a group of female meteorologists and their desire to encourage girls to pursue their passion for science.

Research shows that the percentage of young women interested in STEM declines in middle school as a result of exposure to inaccurate gender stereotypes. Women account for nearly half the U.S. workforce but only 28% of STEM careers.

“Our goal is to use our collaborative purple attire as a conversation starter about the stark underrepresentation of women in STEM while simultaneously highlighting female STEM role models,” said event organizer, Julia Leopold. “This year, we are shining a spotlight on female trailblazers who paved the way for the rest of us.”

Women in STEM, and anyone else who would like to join in solidarity, are encouraged to wear purple on March 14 and March 15 and share photos on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.