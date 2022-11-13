SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading into this week.

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes.

There is as likely accumulation of 1 to 2 inches stretching from the southeast shore of Lake Ontario over Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties southeast close to the city of Syracuse and through Madison County. In fact, in some of the hills south of Syracuse, there could be some localized totals of 3 or 4 inches. If you are in these areas and have travel plans early Monday, be prepared for at least a slushy accumulation on any untreated roads.

Outside this lake effect it remains mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sun and cool on Monday with temperatures only rising close to 40 in the afternoon.

MID WEEK:

We get a break from the wet weather on Tuesday with some sunshine in the morning giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. It is still chilly with highs in the low 40s.

There are also signs of a new system headed our way for Tuesday night and Wednesday as we watch a couple areas of low pressure, one tracking into the Great Lakes and another low headed toward the East Coast. This gives us the potential of a wintry mix of precipitation.

The key to this part of the forecast is how quickly the area of low pressure near the coast can strengthen. If that strengthen happens fast enough Tuesday night, more wet snow ends up falling with the potential over higher elevations for 6 inches or more. Stay tuned for updates on this tricky part of the forecast.

LATE WEEK:

Once that system departs, models are also pointing towards a continued pattern of brisk winds and lake effect snow. Initially, lake effect snow could fall Thursday over parts of Oswego and Oneida counties before drifting north closer to Watertown Thursday night into Friday.

Welcome back to true Central New York November weather!