(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that there are reports of many trees and wires down in Marcellus, Skaneateles, Town of Onondaga, and Camillus area, due to heavy winds caused by severe thunderstorms.

Police say that if you come across downed wires, stay at least 30 feet away, equal to about two full pole spans, keep others away from the wires, and call 911.

The storm passed through Onondaga County between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm. In addition wind damage, there were reports of quarter-sized hail. Here are images of the storm from Live Doppler 9 as it passed through Marcellus late this afternoon. The light grey areas indicate the radar approximating locations that were likely receiving hail.

Photo by Doug North in Marcellus

Photo by Doug North in Marcellus

Photo by Tom J Owens on Beef Street

Photo by Tom J Owens on Beef Street

Could the storm that hit Marcellus have been a tornado? It is too early to tell. the National Weather Service will make a determination by Thursday morning as to whether they travel to Marcellus to survey the damage. However, by looking the the radar velocity scans (measuring wind speed and wind direction) there were signs of at least some rotation up in the cloud at the time the Severe T-Storm Warning was issued.

Velocity scan of t-storm that produced wind damage in Marcellus Wednesday afternoon. The ‘red’ next to the ‘green’ coloring indicates rotation in the storm

While this isn’t definitive proof of a tornado, we do know from past experience that even a storm that is rotating but does NOT produce a tornado has a greater chance of producing wind damage, perhaps from a microburst.

Feature photo of hail taken on Howlett Hill Road in Marcellus courtesy of Chelsea Galek.