Weather extremes from Easter’s past

Easter always falls on Sunday, but doesn’t have one steady date on which it falls. It can be as early as the second to last Sunday of March or as late as the third Sunday of April. This is only adds to the variety/extreme types of weather we see for the Easter holiday in Central New York.

Here are some extremes in recorded history for Easter in Syracuse below…

Have to go back 80 years for the coldest temperature on Easter when Syracuse dipped down to 22° on March 24th, 1940!

What about the flip side of the coldest? The warmest Easter temperature felt in Syracuse was 87° on March 30th, 1986!

The snowiest that the Easter Bunny had to hop through was 3.0” back on April 7th, 1996, which by the way was the same year Syracuse recorded 2.1” of snow on May 12th, Mother’s Day!

The most precipitation to fall on the holiday was 1.33” of water back on March 26th, 1978 with eight tenths of an inch of snow of the inch and a third being wet snow. Needless to say it wasn’t a pretty or warm Easter to say the least!

The most notable weather to occur on Easter most recently was back a few years ago when the high temperature reached a summery 81° on April 16th 2017! There was also a bit more than a tenth of an inch of rain that Easter, but I don’t’ think anyone was complaining. Last year was seasonably cool with highs in the mid-50s and it was dry too for the holiday which fell on April 21st.

What will the Easter Bunny contend with this Easter weather wise? It appears like a pretty quiet day with a chilly start, but temperatures should get into the 50s during the afternoon. There will likely be quite a few clouds and only a few spotty light showers may be passing through. Thankfully, much of the day looks dry. This is good news if the immediate family will be doing a little Easter egg hunt in the yard!