SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feels more comfortable out there now, but how long does it last? Details are below…

TONIGHT:

High pressure settles in tonight and provides a mainly clear sky and little to no wind which leads to a comfortably cool low in the 50s across CNY.

FRIDAY:

The atmosphere continues to dry out for Friday and as high pressure builds in from the west, we expect there to be plenty of sunshine to finish up the work week. Temperatures remain very seasonable for this time of year, low 80s, but it does look like more warmth builds our way for the weekend.

WEEKEND:

Will the weather cooperate for the Syracuse Nationals, Middle Eastern Cultural Festival and many other outdoor activities this weekend across CNY?

At this point, it appears most of the weekend is dry and is great for any water involved activities with more sunshine and heat.

Highs warm well into the 80s Saturday and may get up to near 90 on Sunday with enough sun. There will also be increasing humidity levels Sunday which may lead to a few spotty storms but not until later Sunday afternoon.