SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to April CNY! Unfortunately, the warmth we felt to round out March is just a memory. Instead, we have some flakes to deal with at times to kick off the new month and that isn’t an April Fools’.

TONIGHT:

Windy with snow showers to start tonight but as the night progresses high pressure works in and any snow showers off Lake Ontario should dry up overnight for the most part. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but a slushy coating to an inch or so of more snow is possible across the hills, especially the Tug Hill.

Lows drop into the upper 20s to around 30. Winds should also ease somewhat overnight.

SATURDAY:

The weather for the first weekend of April looks to be a split decision with Saturday the clear winner.

We expect any lake clouds and flurries to start Saturday giving way to a good deal of sunshine by the late morning/midday. Let that early April sun go to work and we should see highs to start the weekend climb well into the 40s to near 50. With the bright sun and lighter winds, it should feel milder than that during the afternoon.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks to feature more clouds and some snow and rain showers probably scooting through with a weak system moving across the area. Highs should be a bit cooler Sunday with readings in the lower 40s so we expect little if any accumulation of snow in Syracuse and other lower elevations. However, in the hills there could be a light accumulation of a coating to an inch or so on grassy surfaces.

That said, Saturday looks to be the pick day of the weekend. So, make your outdoor plans accordingly.