SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It was so much nicer to end the week, but can we keep it going through the weekend?? Details are below.

TONIGHT:

There should be at least a little breeze tonight under a mainly clear sky which helps keep temperatures up a bit compared to how low readings would drop without any breeze.

We think most will feel lows drop to within a few degrees of 40 which is normal for late October.

WEEKEND:

It turns even warmer heading into the weekend when we warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday afternoon under abundant sunshine and a southerly breeze! It is a great day to be out for a hike, working around the yard or out picking apples or pumpkins.

Temperatures will probably be a little lower Sunday due to some clouds working in during the day. For much of the day these are high clouds, so the sunshine is filtered. It remains unseasonably mild Sunday but not as warm as Saturday with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 60s anyways.

SUNDAY NIGHT/EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The only fly in the ointment we are watching late this weekend is an area of low pressure sliding up the coast sending the clouds our way later Sunday into Monday. We think there is also the possibility of a few showers and or drizzle Sunday night into Monday. Your chance for rain increases the farther east from Syracuse you are.

Despite clouds and the threat for some showers Monday morning, the overall theme for the early part of next week is for a continuation of the mild weather. We are likely to see our temperatures rise back into the 70s for Tuesday!

