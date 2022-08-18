SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A change in the pattern is taking place which will yield some nicer weather across CNY. Find out all about the nicer change below…

TONIGHT- FRIDAY:

Low pressure aloft and at the surface moves away more so from the Northeast tonight and is replaced by high pressure for the end of the week. The result? More in the way of sunshine, and warmer air on Friday! On top of all that, Friday will be missing the scattered afternoon showers and storms that have made up the majority of the week.

Highs to end the week should make it back into the mid-80s.

WEEKEND:

It stays mainly dry with a good deal of sun to kick off the weekend! We could be approaching 90 by Saturday. Yes, it’s a good idea to make those beach/pool plans to start the weekend!

The only thing that might interrupt a nice weekend here is a very slight risk of a spotty shower/storm towards sunset Saturday and then some spotty late afternoon and evening showers and storms Sunday as the humidity starts to rise.

It looks as though our chances for showers and storms increasing as a weak area of low pressure slowly approaches from the west. In addition to an increase in showers and storm, it looks like extra cloud cover Monday and Tuesday also means we won’t be quite as warm.

Stay tuned for further updates…