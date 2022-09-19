SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Storms have ended but could it get stormy for the mid week? Details below.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A cold front moving through Central New York this evening was responsible for our showers and storms earlier in the afternoon. Those showers and storms are now headed into Eastern New York but there could be a couple of scattered showers or storms between rough 6p and 8 pm this evening.

Overnight, in the wake of the front, it is still cloudy with a few lingering, lighter rain showers.

Temperatures won’t cool a lot with all the clouds, and we should end up in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY:

Clouds look to remain the first part of Tuesday over Central New York. A few last showers or drizzle can be expected as temperatures hold in the 60s.

High pressure tries to build in during the afternoon. That should allow for some clearing, especially from Syracuse west into the Finger Lakes. Even with a little bit of sunshine, temperature reach into the low 70s. Where clouds are more stubborn (east and north of Syracuse) it stays in the 60s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY:

It is a quick warm up on Wednesday. A warm front slides to our east around sunrise and that is followed by some sun and a southwest breeze which gets our temperatures closer to 80 degrees. This is accompanied by a bit more humidity as well.

As a cold front approaches late in the afternoon, we are at risk for some showers and storms. Because winds aloft will be stronger than today, we need to be on guard for the possibility of some strong to severe storms late afternoon into the evening.

END OF THE WEEK:

Wednesday’s cold front signals another big change for the end of the week as cooler, autumnal air settles in.

The arrival of this air on Thursday (the first day of Fall) is heralded by a gusty northwest wind along with some lake effect rain showers. Thankfully, we are still too warm for snow, but temperatures end up only in the low to mid 60s.

Even cooler weather is expected for Friday with sunshine and temperatures not getting out of the 50s!

Stay tuned for more updates!