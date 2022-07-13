SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feels more comfortable out there now, but how long does it last? Details are below…

OVERNIGHT:

With a cold front pressing east of Central New York, the threat for lingering showers is coming to an end in the region overnight.

We are left with partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures drop close to 60 degrees by daybreak. There could even be some patchy fog.

THURSDAY:

The combination of lingering low-level moisture and the heating of the day is probably enough to produce a couple of pop-up showers, but for most of us it is a dry day.

It’s a touch cooler and less humid for Thursday behind Wednesday night’s cold front with highs in the upper 70s to maybe 80.

FRIDAY:

The atmosphere continues to dry out for Friday and as high pressure builds in from the west, we expect there to be plenty of sunshine to finish up the work week. Temperatures remain very seasonable for this time of year, low 80s, but it does look like more warmth builds our way for the weekend.

WEEKEND:

Will the weather cooperate for the Syracuse Nationals, Middle Eastern Cultural Festival and many other outdoor activities this weekend across CNY?

At this point, it appears most of the weekend is dry and is great for any water involved activities with more sunshine and heat.

Highs warm well into the 80s Saturday and up near 90 on Sunday with humidity levels increasing Sunday which may lead to a spotty storm or two but not until later Sunday afternoon.