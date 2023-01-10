SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you look up “typical January weather in CNY” then you’ll probably find a day like Tuesday. But a warmup and more rain is coming later in the week. Details are below…

Typical January chill in the air is here, but hardly any snow

Our temperatures staying in the 30s the next few days…. Right where they should be.

There will be at least a few breaks in the clouds tonight across Central New York. Where the breaks are more pronounced, likely north and east of Syracuse, temperatures should have no trouble dropping into the teens.

Where clouds are more stubborn tonight it will only drop into the 20s.

Wednesday there is the chance for some sun but overall, it is another mostly cloudy but dry day as high pressure holds on for one more day.

End of the week warmup includes rain

Still, it doesn’t look like a major change to prolonged winter cold and snow for us here in Central New York in the near term.

By Thursday we’ll have temperatures well in the 40s. These warmer temperatures come with showers and even steady rain, especially Thursday night.

Click here to read the latest about a couple of storms to impact the area late in the week.