SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We’re kicking off the start of the weekend with some fantastic weather by many people’s standards. Find out below how long it lasts…

SATURDAY NIGHT:

The weather remains quiet yet again tonight with clear to partly skies.

The air over us is still rather dry so we would expect temperatures to drop into the 50s with some upper 40s in outlying areas. Cool, but not as cool as it was last night.

SUNDAY:

It is looking like the dry weather holds for Sunday as well. There may be some extra clouds around courtesy of a weak area of low pressure tracking southeast over the Ohio Valley. Clouds are most likely over the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier closer to the area of low pressure.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Starting Monday our weather may start to turn a bit unsettled. That area of low pressure down at the ground and a weak but broad area of low pressure aloft over us mean scattered showers and storms around into the middle of the week.

The general trend from our computer models the last day or so is to keep this low at the surface weak and track it off the New England coast mid next week. As long as that stays the case, we would expect just scattered showers and storms around, manly in the afternoons and otherwise a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures remaining seasonable.

Stay tuned for further updates….