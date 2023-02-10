SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After dealing with wind and plenty of clouds and wind for Friday it looks like brighter days for the weekend. Details are below…

Any more rain? Or snow?

Yes. And a little bit.

Showers have been very sparse during the day Friday but that will change a bit during the evening.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air, another cold front, moves through Central New York Friday night with some snow showers. There could even be a light accumulation, especially over higher terrain. Up to 2-4” of new snow is possible for the Tug Hill.

Weekend looks quiet

Most of the snow showers end by Saturday morning but the clouds are a bit stubborn to break up. By midday Saturday the begin to shrink and we turn mostly sunny with seasonable mid-30s as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

There is more sun on Sunday, and we end up back in the low 40s. The cold air just can’t stick this winter.