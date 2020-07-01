Wedding restrictions put neighbors in tough spot when deciding to tie the knot

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Restrictions across New York State regarding social gatherings and weddings continue to give headaches to those wondering if they should go through with their plans and tie the knot.

Terrie Craver of Baldwinsville has been planning her wedding for a year and a half. All of her invitations have been sent out and people of made plans to travel. When the news came out that New York State would be moving to Phase Four, she and her husband Tim thought they were in the clear.

The couple says that their venue contacted them Monday saying that they could handle hundreds of people, but state regulations say that only 50 people can attend their wedding. They have invited 81 people

“It feels like I had the rug pulled out from under me,” Craver says. “How do I tell 31 people they can’t come? Some have already made plans and sent wedding gifts. How do I do that?”

The couple decided not to cancel their wedding in hopes of having a chance at their special day. As of now if they were to have a wedding, all of their guests would have to wear masks except when they are eating.

Craver did say management from her venue believes the Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be making an announcement about weddings and social gatherings on Wednesday.

“We are obviously older and we wanted to have the wedding of our dreams, but we aren’t going to have the wedding of our dreams,” she said.

NewsChannel 9 has yet to be told of any announcement by the governor on Wednesday.

