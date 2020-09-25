Weedsport Elementary School has positive COVID-19 case, unsure if school will reopen Monday

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 cases in schools are piling up, and Weedsport Elementary is the latest school to have a positive case of the virus.

According to the Weedsport School District’s website, the school district received notification about the positive case from the Cayuga County Health Department Friday afternoon.

The school district says the student has been placed in mandatory isolation, and the school is assisting the health department with contact tracing. The health department will be in touch with any individual they believe needs to be placed in a mandatory quarantine, as a result of the positive case.

Weedsport Schools say they have a plan in place to clean and sanitize their facilities over the weekend.

According to the school district website, it is unclear if the elementary school can reopen Monday for in-person learning. The school district says the Cayuga County Health Department will guide them with that decision.

The school district says the Jr.-Sr. High School will be open for in-person learning on Monday, September 29.