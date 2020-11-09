Weedsport high school to go remote for Monday Nov. 9th

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Weedsport Central School District and the Cayuga County Health Department are working together to track down COVID-19.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, the Cayuga County Health Department notified Weedsport Central School District leaders three students at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district has announced it will close Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School on Monday, Nov. 9, to allow for the completion of the investigation and contact tracing.

Students and staff will now have a remote day. Weedsport Elementary School will be open for all students in grades PreK-4 on Monday.

The district’s custodial staff will continue its regular deep cleaning and sanitizing practices at the school.

In a statement, the district says it cannot disclose any additional information about the students due to confidentiality and privacy constraints.

Weedsport Central School District Superintendent Shaun O’Connor is asking families to keep an eye out for signs and symptoms as it takes seven to eight days after exposure.

