Weedsport junior scores 1000th point, honors Gianna Bryant

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Weedsport Junior Suzie Nemec made history Tuesday, scoring her 1,000th career point.

Nemec decided before the game to wear #2 in honor of Gianna Bryant, daughter of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, who died with Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash last month.

She scored 12 points and the Warriors beat the Onondaga Central Tigers 66 to 48.

“Honestly I didn’t play a great game and finishing wasn’t my strong suit today but just getting (the record) and seeing everyone else be able to score is just– it is a great team to be on,” said Nemec.

She’s the seventh girl is school history to reach 1,000 points.

