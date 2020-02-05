NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Weedsport Junior Suzie Nemec made history Tuesday, scoring her 1,000th career point.
Nemec decided before the game to wear #2 in honor of Gianna Bryant, daughter of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, who died with Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash last month.
She scored 12 points and the Warriors beat the Onondaga Central Tigers 66 to 48.
“Honestly I didn’t play a great game and finishing wasn’t my strong suit today but just getting (the record) and seeing everyone else be able to score is just– it is a great team to be on,” said Nemec.
She’s the seventh girl is school history to reach 1,000 points.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Alvarado has big first half, Georgia Tech tops Hokies 76-57
- Weedsport junior scores 1000th point, honors Gianna Bryant
- Report: Syracuse Football to hire Tony White as new Defensive Coordinator
- No. 7 Duke fends off Boston College for 4th straight win ahead of trip to UNC
- Holy Cross School in Dewitt closed rest of the week due to excessive illnesses
For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App