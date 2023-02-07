WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder in the second degree, according to New York State Police.

On February 6, 2023, Troopers responded to an address on Pople Road in the Town of Victory for a report of an assault.

After further investigation, 39-year-old Christopher Laframboise of Weedsport had attacked a resident who lived on Pople Road with an edged weapon many times, causing serious physical injury.

According to Troopers, Laframboise was arrested shortly after the incident from a vehicle and traffic stop on Egypt Road in the Town of Conquest.

Laframboise was charged with the following:

Attempted Murder in the second degree, a class A felony

Assault in the second degree, a class D Felony

The New York State Police were assisted by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.