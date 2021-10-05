Weedsport man dies after driving into pond, State Police investigating possible cause

ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating an incident in Elbridge on Tuesday morning, after a man drove his SUV into a retention pond.

Police responded to Tessy Plastics on Route 5 in Elbridge on Tuesday around 5:22 a.m., after a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse was driven into a pond behind the business by employee Thomas C. Carlton, 54 of Weedsport. Police say that Carlton might have suffered a medical event upon arrival that caused him to drive from the parking lot into the pond.

First responders attempted to rescue Carlton, but were unsuccessful. Carlton was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine an official cause of death, police say.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Fire Department, and Jordan Ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.