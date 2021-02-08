Weedsport man killed in Cayuga County crash

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Weedsport man has died after a car crash in the Town of Mentz on Monday afternoon.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened around 3:30 p.m. on NYS Route 31 in the Town of Mentz on Monday.

According to police, a 2007 white Dodge truck driven by Tristan Hope, 24, of Auburn, was traveling went on NYS Route 31 when he crossed the center line. Hope his an east bound 2017 black Nissan pickup truck driven by Michael Maltese, 52, of Weedsport.

Maltese was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Hope was taken to Upstate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Josh Blanchard at 315-253-3902.