AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Weedsport, who impersonated a DEC officer and stole a rifle, has pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court on Tuesday, December 20.

Zackary Harvey of Weedsport pled guilty to Criminal Impersonation in the first degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

Harvey admitted that on September 9, he illegally confiscated a .22 rifle from a hunter by impersonating a Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police Officer in the town of Montezuma.

The DEC Police recovered the stolen .22 later that day as well as an illegally possessed 12-gauge shotgun, from Harvey’s home.

Harvey is now facing a prison sentence of one to three years when he will be sentenced on April 13, 2023.