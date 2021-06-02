Weedsport Speedway announces return of DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds event on June 13

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Sunday, June 13, The Weedsport Speedway will be open for business with the return of the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds with the headlining Sportsman Classic 75.

This event will be 35 laps, and the winner will receive a $2,500 prize, along with Weedsport and Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points.

Tickets are already on sale for June 13, with reserved seating set at $30, and general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $25. Youth general admission will be $10, with free admission for kids 10-years-old and under.

Pit admission is $30 for DIRTcar members and $35 for non-members, and it opens at 3p p.m. The main gates will open at 4 p.m., and the event starts at 6 p.m.

“We look forward to pairing the Modifieds with the Sportsman Classic on June 13,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “Add in the NY6A 600cc Micro Sprints and we have a terrific three division card lined up for a great night of racing.”

Modified heat lineups will be determined by the luck of the draw on June 13, with top heat race finishers moving to a re-draw for the 35-lap main event.

For more information, go to TheWeedportSweedway.com

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season. To reserve camping in 2021, visit their website.