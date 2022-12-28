SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights.

One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker.

Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio, and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays.

“I haven’t seen my mother in a year,” Whittaker said.

She had a flight scheduled on Christmas out of Rochester because she had return to work on base, Monday, December 26. It was cancelled then rescheduled for Thursday, but that flight was also cancelled.

Tiffany Whittaker helped to get her daughter rebooked.

“We didn’t get anywhere yesterday,” Tiffany Whittaker explained. “At eight o’clock this morning she got back on at 10:30 she finally got a representative. She informed us there was absolutely no flights going out until the second of January.”

It’s been stressful for MacKenzie.

“Because on Christmas day I could have been considered AWOL at midnight because that was my last leave day I had scheduled. Now I’m possibly going into negative leave days just because I can’t get home,” said MacKenzie Whittaker.

Southwest’s CEO posted an apology on airline’s website.

“Our plan for the next few days is to fly a reduced schedule and reposition our people and planes, and we’re making headway and we’re optimistic to be back on track before next week,” explained CEO Bob Jordan. “We have some real work to do in making this right.”

Whittaker now has a flight booked for this saturday out of Dulles Airport.

“On Friday, we’ll be driving down there so that she can fly out of Dulles to get back,” said Tiffany Whittaker.

They hope there will be no more cancellations. Otherwise they’ll have to try another airline.

Some Southwest flights were able to arrive or depart Hancock Airport in Syracuse. Tuesday, December 27, was the first day they were able to do so since the disruption that occurred on Christmas. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status on Hancock’s website or with their airline directly.