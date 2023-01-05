SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Downtown merchants, Weekend Market and Cafe Kubal, have partnered to raise funds for local charities.

Matt Godard, owner and President of Cafe Kubal and Bruce Block, owner of Weekend Market, have partnered to create a booth in the Weekend Market selling cups of Kubal coffee with proceeds going to charity.

The two wanted to pursue this idea but could not staff the booth, so Block came up with the idea of making it into a charity and cause project.

Every week the booth is staffed by a local charity in need that can promote their charity while selling cups of coffee and raising money for themselves at the Weekend Market.

Proceeds from sales in the booth go to an organization that does charitable work every week including examples like Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Art Rage Gallery, St. Lucy’s Food Pantry and more. Last week’s beneficiary was the Syracuse Peace Council, and this week is St. Lucy’s Pantry.

“It can be overwhelming sometimes, the number of great charities and good causes we need to support. I get the requests for assistance from so many and in today’s world, it’s hard to separate legitimate causes from ones that may not be. By choosing local we can make better choices in our own community,” said Block.

Block has run programs in the past such as “10’s for America” after 9/11 and raised money for Ukraine. He has always felt fortunate in life and realized that those of us who can help should donate to those in need.

“When you do projects like this you get more than you give,” agreed Godard. “We both have been a part of the Syracuse Community for a while. Bruce ran the Antique Underground in Armory Square for over 20 yeas and reopened it because he couldn’t travel due to Covid and it’s next to the Weekend Market.”

The Weekend Market features artists, antiques and fair trade and is part of the old Dey’s Brothers Building.

“When you travel and tell people where you’re from even if you live in a suburb, you say Syracuse. It’s the heart of the community and we all need to take care of our heart,” said Block.

Come check out the new Weekend Market open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and consider buying a coffee to support a local charity in need.