SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re kicking off the long holiday weekend with some rain If you have plans this weekend you don’t have to worry about rain chances for too much longer.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Showers linger through the rest of the overnight but will be more scattered than during Friday afternoon.

We’ve been warm and muggy today, and that’s not going to change much. Temperatures generally dip into the mid 60s overnight.

WEEKEND:

The Memorial Day weekend is looking more and more promising for drier weather, but it likely starts somewhat unsettled.

SATURDAY:

Plan on quite a bit of cloud cover and showers Saturday morning as a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passes close by but don’t give up hope.

After some rain showers in the morning, we dry out nicely in the afternoon after about 3pm and see the sun return. With the prospect of some late day sun, we expect to reach low 70s Saturday. We would expect only 60s south of Syracuse where the clearing will take hold later.

SUNDAY- MEMORIAL DAY:

High pressure builds in for the rest of the holiday weekend (and all the picnics and parades!) with mostly sunny skies Sunday and likely Monday as well with warmer weather. Think 80s both days, perhaps approaching 90 for Memorial Day itself! The humidity will be kept in check Sunday with dew points in the 50s but they creep back into the 60s starting Monday so there is a humid feel to go along with that 90-degree heat.

The warmth and humidity stay with us through the middle of the week.