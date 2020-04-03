Live Now
Daily White House COVID-19 briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

‘Weekend Walks in the Parks’ offers widened walking paths at 4 Syracuse City parks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday that the Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth will open “Weekend Walks in the Parks” starting Saturday, April 4.

“Weekend Walks in the Parks” will close roads to vehicles in four city parks.

It will offer widened outdoor walking paths on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. making it easier for people to enjoy the city parks while practicing social distancing.

While residents are encouraged to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the designated time periods for pedestrians to walk or run the mapped routes is designed to provide a safe and healthy alternative for people to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have taken proactive steps in our parks to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents while still giving them a safe way to get some fresh air and exercise. ‘Weekend Walks in the Parks’ is another way we can take care of each other,” said Walsh. “We know our parks are popular and have seen increased activity, so this should make it easier for people to stay safe.”

The maps, located at the entryway of each park, show where people can park, where the road closures are, and outlines the routes that can be followed.

Residents can visit any of the following park sites where the roads are closed to traffic for “Weekend Walks in the Parks”

  • Upper Onondaga Park — 176 Onondaga Park Dr., Syracuse, NY 13207
  • Thornden Park — Thornden Park Drive Syracuse, NY 13210
  • Lincoln Park — 140 Robinson St., Syracuse, NY 13203
  • Burnet Park — Burnet Park Drive, Syracuse, NY 13204

Residents are also encouraged to frequent other parks with walking loops regularly closed to traffic such as Schiller Park, as well as parks with hiking trails such as Heath Park, Elmwood Park, and Sunnycrest Park.

When visiting parks, residents are reminded to do so safely and responsibly.

Park visitors should:

  • Avoid gathering in groups of any size
  • Allow safe distancing
  • Be considerate when passing by at a safe distance
  • Remember athletic fields, basketball courts, bathrooms, benches, exercise equipment, picnic tables, and playgrounds are all closed.

The maps will be available to download online at syracuse.recdesk.com.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected