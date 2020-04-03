‘Weekend Walks in the Parks’ offers widened walking paths at 4 Syracuse City parks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday that the Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth will open “Weekend Walks in the Parks” starting Saturday, April 4.

“Weekend Walks in the Parks” will close roads to vehicles in four city parks.

It will offer widened outdoor walking paths on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. making it easier for people to enjoy the city parks while practicing social distancing.

While residents are encouraged to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the designated time periods for pedestrians to walk or run the mapped routes is designed to provide a safe and healthy alternative for people to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have taken proactive steps in our parks to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents while still giving them a safe way to get some fresh air and exercise. ‘Weekend Walks in the Parks’ is another way we can take care of each other,” said Walsh. “We know our parks are popular and have seen increased activity, so this should make it easier for people to stay safe.”

The maps, located at the entryway of each park, show where people can park, where the road closures are, and outlines the routes that can be followed.

Residents can visit any of the following park sites where the roads are closed to traffic for “Weekend Walks in the Parks”

Upper Onondaga Park — 176 Onondaga Park Dr., Syracuse, NY 13207

Thornden Park — Thornden Park Drive Syracuse, NY 13210

Lincoln Park — 140 Robinson St., Syracuse, NY 13203

Burnet Park — Burnet Park Drive, Syracuse, NY 13204

Residents are also encouraged to frequent other parks with walking loops regularly closed to traffic such as Schiller Park, as well as parks with hiking trails such as Heath Park, Elmwood Park, and Sunnycrest Park.

When visiting parks, residents are reminded to do so safely and responsibly.

Park visitors should:

Avoid gathering in groups of any size

Allow safe distancing

Be considerate when passing by at a safe distance

Remember athletic fields, basketball courts, bathrooms, benches, exercise equipment, picnic tables, and playgrounds are all closed.

The maps will be available to download online at syracuse.recdesk.com.