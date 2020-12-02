Weekend Weather: Coastal storm flirts with CNY but…

Since the start of this week we’ve been talking about the potential of a coastal storm affecting CNY this weekend in form or another. Something we’ve also been saying is that the data we look at to make our forecasts hasn’t been consistent at all the first part of this week. Thankfully Wednesday that all changed.

The bulk of the model data we look at to make our forecast is now coming into agreement and suggesting that the coastal storm will be moving farther east and far enough away to spare us in CNY any significant rain or snow this weekend.

There may be a little light snow and rain around Saturday for us, but it appears the significant rain and accumulating snow will be affecting areas of Eastern NY and New England. The mountains in Eastern NY and New England stand the best chance of seeing a significant wet snowstorm this weekend, i.e. the Catskills, Berkshires, Green and White mountains.

Of course since there still is time between now and the weekend the reality of what we actually see this weekend could change. All it would take is a less aggressive cold front Friday and or a weaker high pressure system to the north and west of us, and then suddenly we are talking about a more westerly storm track and CNY POTENTIALLY needing the shovels and snow blowers over the weekend. Again though, at this time though that scenario is appearing less and less likely.

Stay tuned for updates the rest of the week as we continue to iron out the forecast with the newest data.